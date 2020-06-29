9401 Central Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://go.landis.com/1MQ0qU



Come and see this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home in Mint Hill. Large master bedroom and makeup station/desk. Bathrooms are newly remodeled. Fenced in flat, shaded backyard. New HVAC 5/2018, new refrigerator 12/2018, new dishwasher 2019. Additional storage accessible from the driveway side of the home. Don't miss this one!



(RLNE5291583)