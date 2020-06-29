All apartments in Mint Hill
9401 Central Dr
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

9401 Central Dr

9401 Central Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Central Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://go.landis.com/1MQ0qU

Come and see this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home in Mint Hill. Large master bedroom and makeup station/desk. Bathrooms are newly remodeled. Fenced in flat, shaded backyard. New HVAC 5/2018, new refrigerator 12/2018, new dishwasher 2019. Additional storage accessible from the driveway side of the home. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Central Dr have any available units?
9401 Central Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 9401 Central Dr have?
Some of 9401 Central Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Central Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Central Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Central Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 Central Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9401 Central Dr offer parking?
No, 9401 Central Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9401 Central Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Central Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Central Dr have a pool?
No, 9401 Central Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9401 Central Dr have accessible units?
No, 9401 Central Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Central Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9401 Central Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 Central Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9401 Central Dr has units with air conditioning.
