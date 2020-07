Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated home in the desirable Mint Hill neighborhood of Danbrooke Park.This property features complete remodel including: Hardwood/Tiled Flooring throughout, Granite Counters, New stainless steel Appliances, New Cabinetry New carpeting up the stairs and throughout second floor. 4 miles from I-485 and 1.5 miles from Downtown Mint Hill! Must see.