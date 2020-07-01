All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

8340 Bretton Woods Drive

8340 Bretton Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Mint Hill
Accessible Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location

8340 Bretton Woods Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful all-brick RANCH in fabulous new community of Mint Hill Commons! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths at around 2000 heated square feet has all the bells & whistles. Upgrades include LED recessed lighting, gentleman's height luxury bath vanity w/ quartz counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout all main living areas, 9' ceilings & tray ceiling in master bedroom, and gas fireplace in family room. Spectacular chef's kitchen w/ oversized island overlooking the large family room featuring SS appliances, gas range, side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops. Front and rear covered porches with level back yard space. Attached 2-car garage and driveway allows for ease of parking. Mint Hill Commons is centrally located to 485 and is walking distance to Brighton Park Shopping Center with many retail shops, grocers and restaurants. Come see it and you will be impressed! **We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or social media platforms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive have any available units?
8340 Bretton Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive have?
Some of 8340 Bretton Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Bretton Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Bretton Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Bretton Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8340 Bretton Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8340 Bretton Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Bretton Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 8340 Bretton Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 8340 Bretton Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 Bretton Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8340 Bretton Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8340 Bretton Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

