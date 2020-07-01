8340 Bretton Woods Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful all-brick RANCH in fabulous new community of Mint Hill Commons! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths at around 2000 heated square feet has all the bells & whistles. Upgrades include LED recessed lighting, gentleman's height luxury bath vanity w/ quartz counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout all main living areas, 9' ceilings & tray ceiling in master bedroom, and gas fireplace in family room. Spectacular chef's kitchen w/ oversized island overlooking the large family room featuring SS appliances, gas range, side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops. Front and rear covered porches with level back yard space. Attached 2-car garage and driveway allows for ease of parking. Mint Hill Commons is centrally located to 485 and is walking distance to Brighton Park Shopping Center with many retail shops, grocers and restaurants. Come see it and you will be impressed! **We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or social media platforms.