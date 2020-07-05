All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 6530 Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
6530 Lake Road
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

6530 Lake Road

6530 Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6530 Lake Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 1950's Brick Ranch home on large lot with lots of trees surrounding the lot. Home has a large enclosed porch, Beautiful Old Pine Cabinets with tons of character in the kitchen. Laundry room off Kitchen / dining area with lots of space. New Carpet in Family room and Den/ 3rd Bedroom. Great hardwoods in entry, and additional 2 bedrooms. Two Full Baths. Huge 2 car garage with additional storage room. Convenient to 485 and Mint Hill Area. Contact Prism Properties today to schedule an appointment. (704)628-7096, www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Lake Road have any available units?
6530 Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 6530 Lake Road have?
Some of 6530 Lake Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 6530 Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 6530 Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 6530 Lake Road offers parking.
Does 6530 Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6530 Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Lake Road have a pool?
No, 6530 Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 6530 Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 6530 Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6530 Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6530 Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6530 Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconyMint Hill Apartments with Gym
Mint Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College