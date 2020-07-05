6530 Lake Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 1950's Brick Ranch home on large lot with lots of trees surrounding the lot. Home has a large enclosed porch, Beautiful Old Pine Cabinets with tons of character in the kitchen. Laundry room off Kitchen / dining area with lots of space. New Carpet in Family room and Den/ 3rd Bedroom. Great hardwoods in entry, and additional 2 bedrooms. Two Full Baths. Huge 2 car garage with additional storage room. Convenient to 485 and Mint Hill Area. Contact Prism Properties today to schedule an appointment. (704)628-7096, www.PrismPD.com