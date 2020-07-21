6406 Brighton Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Newly built craftsman style ranch home sits on a corner lot in the new community of Mint Hill Commons. Open floor plan combines kitchen, dining & living areas boasting easy maintenance LVP flooring. The Master is located on the other side of the home from the 2 secondary bdrms. Pristine kitchen equipped w/island, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, painted cabinetry, pantry & recessed lighting. Sliders in the dining area open to a covered, screened porch. Laundry room w/wire shelving, washer & dryer included. Master bath sports double sinks, painted cabinetry, tile flooring, linen closet, walk in shower & closet. 2" white blinds on all windows. Over sized garage w/garage door opener. Rent includes active alarm system & lawn maintenance. Nice corner lot backs to woods. Located in the heart of Mint Hill, this awesome location allows walking distance to shopping, salons, library, grocery, restaurants & much more. Close proximity to I-485.