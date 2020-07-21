All apartments in Mint Hill
6406 Brighton Park Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

6406 Brighton Park Drive

6406 Brighton Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6406 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly built craftsman style ranch home sits on a corner lot in the new community of Mint Hill Commons. Open floor plan combines kitchen, dining & living areas boasting easy maintenance LVP flooring. The Master is located on the other side of the home from the 2 secondary bdrms. Pristine kitchen equipped w/island, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, painted cabinetry, pantry & recessed lighting. Sliders in the dining area open to a covered, screened porch. Laundry room w/wire shelving, washer & dryer included. Master bath sports double sinks, painted cabinetry, tile flooring, linen closet, walk in shower & closet. 2" white blinds on all windows. Over sized garage w/garage door opener. Rent includes active alarm system & lawn maintenance. Nice corner lot backs to woods. Located in the heart of Mint Hill, this awesome location allows walking distance to shopping, salons, library, grocery, restaurants & much more. Close proximity to I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 Brighton Park Drive have any available units?
6406 Brighton Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 6406 Brighton Park Drive have?
Some of 6406 Brighton Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 Brighton Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6406 Brighton Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 Brighton Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6406 Brighton Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 6406 Brighton Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6406 Brighton Park Drive offers parking.
Does 6406 Brighton Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 Brighton Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 Brighton Park Drive have a pool?
No, 6406 Brighton Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6406 Brighton Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6406 Brighton Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 Brighton Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 Brighton Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6406 Brighton Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6406 Brighton Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
