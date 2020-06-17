All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

6338 Farmlake Drive

6338 Farmlake Drive · (704) 544-1111 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Farmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6338 Farmlake Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.3 acre lot on a quiet street and has been totally renovated with updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new back splash and maple cabinets. Wood flooring throughout. tiled flooring in the bathrooms and laundry. Attached 2-car garage. Beautiful Breakfast area, Family Room, Great Room and Living Room. Close to shopping and Pine Lake Country Club.

I-485 Exit on Mint-Hill/Matthews Road. Take 51 towards Matthews. Right on Lebanon Road. Left on Barnsdale Road. Right on Farmlake Drive. House on right side.

(RLNE5592394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 Farmlake Drive have any available units?
6338 Farmlake Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6338 Farmlake Drive have?
Some of 6338 Farmlake Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6338 Farmlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6338 Farmlake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 Farmlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6338 Farmlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 6338 Farmlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6338 Farmlake Drive does offer parking.
Does 6338 Farmlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6338 Farmlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 Farmlake Drive have a pool?
No, 6338 Farmlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6338 Farmlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6338 Farmlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 Farmlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6338 Farmlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6338 Farmlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6338 Farmlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
