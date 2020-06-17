6338 Farmlake Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.3 acre lot on a quiet street and has been totally renovated with updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new back splash and maple cabinets. Wood flooring throughout. tiled flooring in the bathrooms and laundry. Attached 2-car garage. Beautiful Breakfast area, Family Room, Great Room and Living Room. Close to shopping and Pine Lake Country Club.



I-485 Exit on Mint-Hill/Matthews Road. Take 51 towards Matthews. Right on Lebanon Road. Left on Barnsdale Road. Right on Farmlake Drive. House on right side.



(RLNE5592394)