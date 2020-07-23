All apartments in Mint Hill
6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd

6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road · (704) 951-7225
Location

6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
READY NOW!! 2 Bedroom 1 Full bathroom Mint Hill NC - This perfect little ranch is ready for you to make it home! Located on a large lot with many mature trees. Excellently maintained. NO CARPETS! All real hardwood floors. Brand new appliances. The minimum income requirement is $3900.00 Gross Per Month. Pets are conditional with owner approval and there will be a pet fee PER PET in addition to pet/s rent. No Cats Allowed inside or out. NO Smoking inside the property. We perform a full criminal background, credit check, national eviction report, employment verification, income verification, and a national sex registry verification. APPLICATION FEES ARE $45.00 PER ADULT AND ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd have any available units?
6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd have?
Some of 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
