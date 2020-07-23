6216 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd

Amenities

READY NOW!! 2 Bedroom 1 Full bathroom Mint Hill NC - This perfect little ranch is ready for you to make it home! Located on a large lot with many mature trees. Excellently maintained. NO CARPETS! All real hardwood floors. Brand new appliances. The minimum income requirement is $3900.00 Gross Per Month. Pets are conditional with owner approval and there will be a pet fee PER PET in addition to pet/s rent. No Cats Allowed inside or out. NO Smoking inside the property. We perform a full criminal background, credit check, national eviction report, employment verification, income verification, and a national sex registry verification. APPLICATION FEES ARE $45.00 PER ADULT AND ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.



