5828 Oak Drive

Amenities
Commercial property. Great for small office. Building includes reception area, two private offices, conference room, large open office area with multiple work areas, two work/supply rooms, kitchen and bathroom. AVAIL NOW!!!
https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/1272341
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.