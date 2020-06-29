All apartments in Mint Hill
5828 Oak Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5828 Oak Drive

5828 Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5828 Oak Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Commercial property. Great for small office. Building includes reception area, two private offices, conference room, large open office area with multiple work areas, two work/supply rooms, kitchen and bathroom. AVAIL NOW!!!
https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/1272341
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Oak Drive have any available units?
5828 Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 5828 Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5828 Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 5828 Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 5828 Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5828 Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 5828 Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5828 Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5828 Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5828 Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5828 Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5828 Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
