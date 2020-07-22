5628 Whitehawk Hill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

In the heart of Mint Hill.......Immaculate 3 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in the desirable community of Brighton Park. It's hard to beat this awesome location. Walk to shopping, grocery, dining, salons, library & so much more. A few miles from I-485. This home shines with natural lighting, gleaming hardwoods, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, outdoor deck, painted garage, including the floor, and a beautiful view of the park across the street. Walking trails, park benches & several large & small pocket parks add to the charm & convenience of this awesome home. PLEASE NOTE: This property is not vacant and due to the Corona Virus rules & regulations, it can not be shown at this time.