All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
5628 Whitehawk Hill Road
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

5628 Whitehawk Hill Road

5628 Whitehawk Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

5628 Whitehawk Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Downtown Mint Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the heart of Mint Hill.......Immaculate 3 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in the desirable community of Brighton Park. It's hard to beat this awesome location. Walk to shopping, grocery, dining, salons, library & so much more. A few miles from I-485. This home shines with natural lighting, gleaming hardwoods, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, outdoor deck, painted garage, including the floor, and a beautiful view of the park across the street. Walking trails, park benches & several large & small pocket parks add to the charm & convenience of this awesome home. PLEASE NOTE: This property is not vacant and due to the Corona Virus rules & regulations, it can not be shown at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road have any available units?
5628 Whitehawk Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road have?
Some of 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Whitehawk Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road offers parking.
Does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road have a pool?
No, 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 Whitehawk Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with Garages
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College