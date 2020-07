Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Adorable Ranch on over 1/4 acre in beautiful Mint Hill. Home sits set back in a Cul-de-sac lot. Go rest after a hard day at work and enjoy the large beautiful deck and perfect, private, large flat backyard. Charming entry with step into high ceiling living room with white brick fireplace, plenty of natural light and new paint to compliment the hardwoods throughout the home. This won't last! Washer and dryer included. I will be available 05/01/2020