Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road

5104 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road, Mineral Springs, NC 28112

Amenities

fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
3 bed 1 bath ranch. Beautiful acre lot with mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road have any available units?
5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mineral Springs, NC.
What amenities does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road have?
Some of 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road's amenities include fireplace, ice maker, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mineral Springs.
Does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road offer parking?
No, 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road does not offer parking.
Does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road have a pool?
No, 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road have accessible units?
No, 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5104 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road does not have units with air conditioning.

