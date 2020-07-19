All apartments in Mecklenburg County
2412 Smugglers Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2412 Smugglers Court

2412 Smugglers Court · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Smugglers Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cute ranch with an inviting front porch on a cul-de-sac lot features vaulted ceilings and wood laminate floors. The kitchen with a pantry is open to the breakfast area and living area, and has a breakfast bar with room for stool seating. The master suite includes a tray ceiling and a private bath. This location is close to Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, I-485, Brookshire Blvd/NC-16, Sunset Hills Public Golf Course, schools, parks and the Mountain Island Lake area!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Smugglers Court have any available units?
2412 Smugglers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 2412 Smugglers Court have?
Some of 2412 Smugglers Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Smugglers Court currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Smugglers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Smugglers Court pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Smugglers Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 2412 Smugglers Court offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Smugglers Court offers parking.
Does 2412 Smugglers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Smugglers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Smugglers Court have a pool?
No, 2412 Smugglers Court does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Smugglers Court have accessible units?
No, 2412 Smugglers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Smugglers Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Smugglers Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Smugglers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Smugglers Court does not have units with air conditioning.
