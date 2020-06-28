All apartments in Matthews
9517 Hunting Ct
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

9517 Hunting Ct

9517 Hunting Court · No Longer Available
Location

9517 Hunting Court, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Unique 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan with vaulted 2 story great room and fireplace. Large master suite with separate tub and shower in master bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Abundance of windows allows for tons natural light. Brand new deck installed. Situated on a private, treed .58 acre lot in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Easy drive to Uptown, Matthews, Ballantyne, and SouthPark. Close to multiple Private Schools but Zoned for Award Winning Schools. ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED. NO CATS. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 Hunting Ct have any available units?
9517 Hunting Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 9517 Hunting Ct have?
Some of 9517 Hunting Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 Hunting Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9517 Hunting Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 Hunting Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9517 Hunting Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9517 Hunting Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9517 Hunting Ct offers parking.
Does 9517 Hunting Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9517 Hunting Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 Hunting Ct have a pool?
No, 9517 Hunting Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9517 Hunting Ct have accessible units?
No, 9517 Hunting Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 Hunting Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9517 Hunting Ct has units with dishwashers.
