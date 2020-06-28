9517 Hunting Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Unique 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan with vaulted 2 story great room and fireplace. Large master suite with separate tub and shower in master bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Abundance of windows allows for tons natural light. Brand new deck installed. Situated on a private, treed .58 acre lot in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Easy drive to Uptown, Matthews, Ballantyne, and SouthPark. Close to multiple Private Schools but Zoned for Award Winning Schools. ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED. NO CATS. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.