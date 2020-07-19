All apartments in Matthews
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:18 PM

2328 Heathershire Lane

2328 Heathershire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC 28105
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Traditional two-story home offers 1759 s.f. with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. Located in The Heathers subdivision, very convenient to Hwy 74/Independence Blvd. Kitchen has black appliances, white cabinets, ceramic tile flooring and granite countertops and has a sunny breakfast area with bay window. Front to back living room and a separate dining room complete the main level. A large backyard with mature trees and rear deck is perfect for entertaining. The spacious master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet and and a master bath with garden tub. Two secondary bedrooms are also on the 2nd level.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2328 Heathershire Lane have any available units?
2328 Heathershire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Heathershire Lane have?
Some of 2328 Heathershire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Heathershire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Heathershire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Heathershire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Heathershire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Heathershire Lane offer parking?
No, 2328 Heathershire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2328 Heathershire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Heathershire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Heathershire Lane have a pool?
No, 2328 Heathershire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Heathershire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2328 Heathershire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Heathershire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Heathershire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
