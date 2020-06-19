10001 Devereaux Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage media room dogs allowed

Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/600829



Just 6 minutes, 2 miles from Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. South Charlotte School district: Providence High, Elizabeth Lane and South Charlotte Middle.

Wood floors refinished in 2017, Neutral paint and New carpet down.

Beautiful Open Floor Plan Home in Desirable Matthews area, minutes from uptown and South Park.



3630 HEATED sq ft PLUS a 552 sq ft two car attached garage. Newer home in one of Charlotte's highest rated school districts: Elizabeth Lane Elementary, South Charlotte Middle School, and Providence High School. 4 BR, 3 1/2 BA. refinished deck. Large Master bath. Great Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods, carpet and tile flooring. Gas log fireplace in Great Room. Very near the high school; kids can bike or walk. Uptown Matthews and the annual events are near. Nice small town feel without being far from amenities. Must have a minimum credit score of 700 to apply to rent this property. Thank you!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2066789)