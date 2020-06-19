All apartments in Matthews
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

10001 Devereaux Dr

10001 Devereaux Drive · (704) 753-3011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC 28105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10001 Devereaux Dr · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
dogs allowed
Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/600829

Just 6 minutes, 2 miles from Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. South Charlotte School district: Providence High, Elizabeth Lane and South Charlotte Middle.
Wood floors refinished in 2017, Neutral paint and New carpet down.
Beautiful Open Floor Plan Home in Desirable Matthews area, minutes from uptown and South Park.

3630 HEATED sq ft PLUS a 552 sq ft two car attached garage. Newer home in one of Charlotte's highest rated school districts: Elizabeth Lane Elementary, South Charlotte Middle School, and Providence High School. 4 BR, 3 1/2 BA. refinished deck. Large Master bath. Great Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods, carpet and tile flooring. Gas log fireplace in Great Room. Very near the high school; kids can bike or walk. Uptown Matthews and the annual events are near. Nice small town feel without being far from amenities. Must have a minimum credit score of 700 to apply to rent this property. Thank you!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2066789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10001 Devereaux Dr have any available units?
10001 Devereaux Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10001 Devereaux Dr have?
Some of 10001 Devereaux Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10001 Devereaux Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10001 Devereaux Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10001 Devereaux Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10001 Devereaux Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10001 Devereaux Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10001 Devereaux Dr does offer parking.
Does 10001 Devereaux Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10001 Devereaux Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10001 Devereaux Dr have a pool?
No, 10001 Devereaux Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10001 Devereaux Dr have accessible units?
No, 10001 Devereaux Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10001 Devereaux Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10001 Devereaux Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10001 Devereaux Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10001 Devereaux Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
