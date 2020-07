Amenities

Vacant!! Ready to view! Fully updated duplex! Great location close proximity to Downtown Lincolnton, restaurants and shopping. Features New Kitchen and Bathroom, new flooring, New paint, New windows and New insulation. Central AC and Heat. Very efficient, all electric! All appliances including washer/dryer. $50 application fee per adult.