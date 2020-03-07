163 Hillcrest Drive

Have you been looking to rent a place that is close to downtown Lincolnton? Well this may be just the spot for you! This apartment has been meticulously maintained. Make sure you checkout the back porch - It has a private feel you wouldn't usually find in an apartment building. You will love relaxing out there during the warmer months! Agent will accept the application and owner will handle the management/lease. No pets allowed. Security deposit is $800. $30 application fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
