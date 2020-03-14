All apartments in Lincolnton
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1593 Crossover Drive

1593 Crossover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1593 Crossover Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Brick Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath - Super Cute Duplex Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Range, Side-By-Side Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Connection, Mini blinds, and Ceiling Fans. Rent $825, Security Deposit $825, Application Fee $35 for each adult. No inside smoking, and pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional each month. Monthly income requirement to rent the apartment is $2475. We check Credit, Background and Evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

