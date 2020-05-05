1591 Crossover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath - Newly Renovated Brick Duplex Apartment with Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Granite Countertops, Mini blinds, Washer/Dryer Connections, Front porch, and Heat Pump with Central Air & Heat. Rent $825, Security Deposit $825, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No Inside Smoking and Pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 non-refundable Pet Fee and additional $25 per month fee. Income Requirement $2475 per month. We Check Credit, Background, and Eviction Records.



