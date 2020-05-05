All apartments in Lincolnton
Lincolnton, NC
1591 Crossover Drive
1591 Crossover Drive

Lincolnton
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1591 Crossover Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath - Newly Renovated Brick Duplex Apartment with Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Granite Countertops, Mini blinds, Washer/Dryer Connections, Front porch, and Heat Pump with Central Air & Heat. Rent $825, Security Deposit $825, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No Inside Smoking and Pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 non-refundable Pet Fee and additional $25 per month fee. Income Requirement $2475 per month. We Check Credit, Background, and Eviction Records.

(RLNE5644302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Crossover Drive have any available units?
1591 Crossover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 1591 Crossover Drive have?
Some of 1591 Crossover Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Crossover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Crossover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Crossover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Crossover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Crossover Drive offer parking?
No, 1591 Crossover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1591 Crossover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Crossover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Crossover Drive have a pool?
No, 1591 Crossover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Crossover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1591 Crossover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Crossover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1591 Crossover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 Crossover Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1591 Crossover Drive has units with air conditioning.

