Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1267 Janice Road

Location

1267 Janice Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1267 Janice Road, CC17A - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with new cabinets, granite countertops, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, mini blinds, ceiling fans, back patio, vinyl plank floors in living room, and both bedrooms, tile in kitchen and down stairs bath, Mini split heat & air upstairs, and washer/dryer connection. No inside smoking, no pets allowed without separate pet agreement, $200 non-refundable Pet Fee and an additional $25 per month . Water and sewer is included with this unit. Rent $895, Security Deposit $895, Application Fee $35 for each adult.

(RLNE2774421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Janice Road have any available units?
1267 Janice Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 1267 Janice Road have?
Some of 1267 Janice Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Janice Road currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Janice Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Janice Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Janice Road is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Janice Road offer parking?
No, 1267 Janice Road does not offer parking.
Does 1267 Janice Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Janice Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Janice Road have a pool?
No, 1267 Janice Road does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Janice Road have accessible units?
No, 1267 Janice Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Janice Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 Janice Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 Janice Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1267 Janice Road does not have units with air conditioning.

