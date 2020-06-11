Amenities

1267 Janice Road, CC17A - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with new cabinets, granite countertops, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, mini blinds, ceiling fans, back patio, vinyl plank floors in living room, and both bedrooms, tile in kitchen and down stairs bath, Mini split heat & air upstairs, and washer/dryer connection. No inside smoking, no pets allowed without separate pet agreement, $200 non-refundable Pet Fee and an additional $25 per month . Water and sewer is included with this unit. Rent $895, Security Deposit $895, Application Fee $35 for each adult.



