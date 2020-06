Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just remodeled apartment in Lincolnton only blocks from the Rail Trail. New wood laminate floors and freshly painted, this apartment is ready to move into today! Sit on the covered front porch and watch as your neighbors walk, jog, and bike by on the quiet street. For more information contact Kristin Radebaugh at 980-241-1105.