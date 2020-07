Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Location! This charming property in Lincolnton is convenient to restaurants and shopping. Do not miss your opportunity to call this freshly painted, well maintained house your new rental. Get in before the Holidays! Schedule your showing today. Call Kristin Radebaugh 980-241-1105 for more information