Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

4597 Cherokee Dr. Available 09/01/19 3 bedroom home in Maiden - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Creekside Village. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Eat in breakfast area in the kitchen. Tile back splash in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a private deck in the back of home. Large yard with landscaping included. 2nd deck located off of the kitchen which is great for entertaining.



No Cats Allowed



