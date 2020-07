Amenities

NEW LISTING in Carolina Trace- Lake Front Property Overlooking Lake Trace! (Downstairs Level Only) - New to the Rental Market! This property is advertising for Downstairs Floor. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bath Rental overlooking Lake Trace. Property features screened in back deck- you have your own personal deck attached to the bottom floor for personal use. All utilities are included as well as lawn maintenance. Owners will maintain the lawn and pay the utility bills each month, so no worrying about paying separate bills, everything is included in the rent. Unit has been recently updated with new kitchen appliances and paint. Enjoy those cool summer nights out on the screened porch and relish in the beautiful views Lake Trace has to offer at Sunrise and Sunset. DO not miss out on this GEM. Call today for your Private Tour.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5744557)