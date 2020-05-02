3817 Faith Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Super nice town home right in the middle of beautiful Lake Park in Indian Trail. 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths this unit has parking right out the back door just past the sweet patio. Very light and bright, this property has a wonderful flow with a huge great room and a large kitchen with new white appliances and lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. This home comes with an outside storage space and a washer and dryer. Lake Park is just a great place to live and offers a town center, playgrounds, ponds, statues and plenty of places to sit and relax.