Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

3817 Faith Church Road

3817 Faith Church Road · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Faith Church Road, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Super nice town home right in the middle of beautiful Lake Park in Indian Trail. 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths this unit has parking right out the back door just past the sweet patio. Very light and bright, this property has a wonderful flow with a huge great room and a large kitchen with new white appliances and lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. This home comes with an outside storage space and a washer and dryer. Lake Park is just a great place to live and offers a town center, playgrounds, ponds, statues and plenty of places to sit and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Faith Church Road have any available units?
3817 Faith Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 3817 Faith Church Road have?
Some of 3817 Faith Church Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Faith Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Faith Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Faith Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Faith Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 3817 Faith Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Faith Church Road offers parking.
Does 3817 Faith Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 Faith Church Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Faith Church Road have a pool?
No, 3817 Faith Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Faith Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3817 Faith Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Faith Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Faith Church Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Faith Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 Faith Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.

