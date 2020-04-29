All apartments in Lake Park
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

3730 Society Ct

3730 Society Court · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Society Court, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

Lovely Townhome for Rent in Indian Trail - Virtural Tour Available! Please use below link;
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pi4FhVvsybX

Nice Townhome is located in the center of the Village of the Lake Park.
It offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Master bedroom upstairs, master bathroom has a private dual sinks, garden tub and separate showers.Great Room come with a Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with lots Cabinets. Large elegant Dinning room contains beautiful French Doors leading to the private enclosed courtyard and two car garage.

To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myUrealty.com

Online Application Link: http://urealty.us/rental-feed/

(RLNE2607824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Society Ct have any available units?
3730 Society Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 3730 Society Ct have?
Some of 3730 Society Ct's amenities include garage, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Society Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Society Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Society Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Society Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 3730 Society Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Society Ct offers parking.
Does 3730 Society Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Society Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Society Ct have a pool?
No, 3730 Society Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Society Ct have accessible units?
No, 3730 Society Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Society Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Society Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Society Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Society Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

