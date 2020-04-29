3730 Society Ct

Amenities

garage fireplace courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Lovely Townhome for Rent in Indian Trail - Virtural Tour Available! Please use below link;

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pi4FhVvsybX



Nice Townhome is located in the center of the Village of the Lake Park.

It offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Master bedroom upstairs, master bathroom has a private dual sinks, garden tub and separate showers.Great Room come with a Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with lots Cabinets. Large elegant Dinning room contains beautiful French Doors leading to the private enclosed courtyard and two car garage.



To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myUrealty.com



Online Application Link: http://urealty.us/rental-feed/



(RLNE2607824)