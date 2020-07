Amenities

Three Bedroom Ranch in Sherrills Ford - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in small neighborhood, convenient to Hwy 150 and the new shopping center. This home features a split floor plan with master suite, vaulted ceilings in the open living room and kitchen, a breakfast room, large front and back yards, and a 2 car garage. Please, no cats.



(RLNE4092476)