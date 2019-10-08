All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 3992 Flat Rock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
3992 Flat Rock Road
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

3992 Flat Rock Road

3992 Flatrock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3992 Flatrock Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
An easy 10-minute drive from Mooresville, you will find Split floor plan Ranch tucked amongst mature trees on a .74 acre lot. You get that country feeling yet close to shopping & conveniences! Kitchen equipped w/stove, frig, dishwasher and lots of cabinets, island & dining area. Open Living room & Den have high ceilings, wood-burning fireplace. Walk-in closet, full bath w/soaker tub and separate shower in Master. Laundry & storage in Mudroom. Hall bathroom has shower/tub combo. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have any available units?
3992 Flat Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3992 Flat Rock Road have?
Some of 3992 Flat Rock Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3992 Flat Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
3992 Flat Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3992 Flat Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 3992 Flat Rock Road offers parking.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have a pool?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3992 Flat Rock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3992 Flat Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3992 Flat Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Norman of Catawba 1 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GymLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College