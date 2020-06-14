Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Knightdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in
Results within 1 mile of Knightdale

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7381 Birchshire Drive
7381 Birchshire Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2310 sqft
Beautiful house with Wood flooring on main. DR w/wainscoting and crown molding, FR w/fireplace. Kitchen w/abundant cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, island and breakfast area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
740 Hanska Way
740 Hanska Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1259 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Southeast Raleigh. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7228 Bentley Cir
7228 Bentley Circle, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1049 sqft
Available 06/22/20 Brick ranch close to 540 and WRAL Soccer Park - Property Id: 299274 Welcome home! This inviting brick ranch in a quiet neighborhood in Wake County offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large .

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4420 Roller Ct
4420 Roller Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Town home in awesome Raleigh location, minutes to mall, shopping and restaurants! First floor with wood laminate flooring, large open living room and wood burning fireplace surrounded by built in book shelves.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107
1310 Canyon Rock Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1690 sqft
1310 Canyon Rock Court Unit 107 Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in SE Raleigh! - This lovely townhome is located only 10 minutes from downtown Raleigh.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3205 Julian Drive
3205 Julian Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1908 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in N.E. Raleigh! - This beautiful split level home is very spacious and located on a quiet side street in the established Brentwood neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood Estates
1 Unit Available
2400 New Hope Church Road
2400 New Hope Church Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Brentwood North Raleigh~2 bedroom 1.5 bath~: All Electric~ New flooring~ Limited parking~no pets please! - This spacious townhome in Brentwood area has hardwood floors except carpet on steps! It features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3316 sqft
Spacious 3316 s.f. home in Knightdale, NC in Rockbridge subdivision! (Pics coming soon.) This fantastic home greets you with a welcoming rocking chair porch and offers 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
King Charles
1 Unit Available
704 N King Charles Rd
704 North King Charles Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom brick ranch home located minutes from downtown. House sits on a quarter acre with privacy fenced in backyard! This spacious home has hardwood flooring with washer/dryer/dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3455 Piping Plover Drive
3455 Piping Plover Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1907 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Northeast Raleigh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, gas fireplace, gas water heater, refrigerator, range, overhead microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, and fenced in backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Turkey Trot Road
1249 Turkey Trot Rd, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2546 sqft
Just like brand new beautiful home with 1st floor bedroom suite. Open floor plan for livingroom and upgraded kitchen, dining room with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4808 Waterbury Road
4808 Waterbury Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1216 sqft
Lovely home! Perfect for peace seekers being this neighborhood is a quiet one. Home includes 3 bed rooms, 1.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, spacious dinning are and much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6039 Kayton Street
6039 Kayton St, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
First to live in brand new 3 story 3 bed 3.5 bath town home for rent. Attached 1 car Garage with space of 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
5401 North
1 Unit Available
6631 Perry Creek Road
6631 Perry Creek Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Available 7/10/20. Dogs w/size limit, no cats. Great 3bdr/3ba townhome in beautiful 5401 North. This 3 level townhome has plenty of upgrades including wood flooring in living areas, center island in kitchen along with SS appliances & gas stove.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Brentwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3421 Huntleigh Drive
3421 Huntleigh Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2011 sqft
3421 Huntleigh Drive Available 07/01/20 3421 Huntleigh Drive - Available June - Split level home in established neighborhood with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Main floor has hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, kitchen with gas stove and open living room.
City Guide for Knightdale, NC

Back in the year 1700, the Lords Proprietor of the Carolina Colony employed John Lawson to explore what is now the Knightdale area. After a meeting together with the Tuscarora Native American tribe, Lawson came to an amicable agreement and purchased a sizable section of the surrounding lands. Upon receiving Lawson's report in 1701, the King of England - King William III - set about apportioning the land to those who were willing to settle.

Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Knightdale, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Knightdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

