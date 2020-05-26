All apartments in Kings Mountain
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
109 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

109 Cleveland Avenue

109 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Cleveland Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Available 06/01/20 Home in Kings Mountain, NC - Property Id: 286352

Home in Kings Mountain, NC 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath.
New HVAC system, new refinished hardwood floors, Large Kitchen with New refrigerator and Range, Large Living Room, Covered Front Porch, Back Patio, circle drive , storage building, Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash pick up) with City of Kings Mountain, NC. Close to Restaurants, Stores, YMCA, Senior Center, Downtown, Hwy 74 Bypass and I-85
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286352
Property Id 286352

(RLNE5800942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

