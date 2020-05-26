109 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 Home in Kings Mountain, NC - Property Id: 286352



Home in Kings Mountain, NC 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath.

New HVAC system, new refinished hardwood floors, Large Kitchen with New refrigerator and Range, Large Living Room, Covered Front Porch, Back Patio, circle drive , storage building, Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash pick up) with City of Kings Mountain, NC. Close to Restaurants, Stores, YMCA, Senior Center, Downtown, Hwy 74 Bypass and I-85

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286352

Property Id 286352



(RLNE5800942)