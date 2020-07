Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center courtyard e-payments internet access

Hawthorne at Main apartment homes is nestled on a lush, private setting, yet close to everything Kernersville, NC has to offer! Our ideal location, near I-40 off Main Street, provides a convenient morning commute to Greensboro or Winston-Salem as well as close proximity to an array of shopping and dining. Hawthorne at Main apartment homes offers pristine 1, 2 and 3 bedroom designer apartment homes that are simply the best in affordable luxury! These luxury apartments include spacious walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, sunrooms or private decks and a FREE storage closet with every apartment home! Our modern community offers an array of amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, fitness center, poolside grilling station, bark park complete with agility equipment, a covered car wash and so much more!