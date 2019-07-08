All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:04 PM

818 Margate Avenue

818 Margate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

818 Margate Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home on large lot. This home includes a covered front porch, back deck, fenced yard, and storage building. Inside you'll find stainless steel appliances, plenty of natural light, and a washer & dryer hookup. This one won't last long! Apply today!

No Section 8. Pets under 20 lbs accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $950 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available 7/22/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Margate Avenue have any available units?
818 Margate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 818 Margate Avenue have?
Some of 818 Margate Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Margate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
818 Margate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Margate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Margate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 818 Margate Avenue offer parking?
No, 818 Margate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 818 Margate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Margate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Margate Avenue have a pool?
No, 818 Margate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 818 Margate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 818 Margate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Margate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Margate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Margate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Margate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
