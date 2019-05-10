Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Very close to research campus and downtown Kannapolis - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house. New gas heat and central a/c in 2016. Hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. Large backyard with very big shade tree. The lot goes all the way to the next street behind the house. Washer and dryer hookups. Stove and refrigerator come with the house. Very nice deck off of the back door.
Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com
Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2716363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Alma Ave. have any available units?
805 Alma Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 805 Alma Ave. have?
Some of 805 Alma Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Alma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
805 Alma Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.