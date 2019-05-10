All apartments in Kannapolis
805 Alma Ave.
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

805 Alma Ave.

805 Alma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 Alma Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Very close to research campus and downtown Kannapolis - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house.
New gas heat and central a/c in 2016.
Hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom.
Large backyard with very big shade tree.
The lot goes all the way to the next street behind the house.
Washer and dryer hookups.
Stove and refrigerator come with the house.
Very nice deck off of the back door.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2716363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Alma Ave. have any available units?
805 Alma Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 805 Alma Ave. have?
Some of 805 Alma Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Alma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
805 Alma Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Alma Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 805 Alma Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 805 Alma Ave. offer parking?
No, 805 Alma Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 805 Alma Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Alma Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Alma Ave. have a pool?
No, 805 Alma Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 805 Alma Ave. have accessible units?
No, 805 Alma Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Alma Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Alma Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Alma Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Alma Ave. has units with air conditioning.
