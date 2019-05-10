805 Alma Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range refrigerator

Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Very close to research campus and downtown Kannapolis - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house.

New gas heat and central a/c in 2016.

Hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom.

Large backyard with very big shade tree.

The lot goes all the way to the next street behind the house.

Washer and dryer hookups.

Stove and refrigerator come with the house.

Very nice deck off of the back door.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2716363)