All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 601 West 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
601 West 7th Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:43 PM

601 West 7th Street

601 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

601 West 7th Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this beautiful 2/1 home conveniently located in Kannapolis! Original hardwood floors, spacious covered front porch, and fenced in backyard with a small garden spot are just a few of the things this home has to offer! Situated on a quiet street but still close to RCCC and Village Park, this home will certainly go fast! Rent is only $925/month.

No Section 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $925 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 West 7th Street have any available units?
601 West 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 601 West 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 West 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 West 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 West 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 601 West 7th Street offer parking?
No, 601 West 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 601 West 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 West 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 West 7th Street have a pool?
No, 601 West 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 West 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 601 West 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 West 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 West 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 West 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 West 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College