All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 398 N Cannon Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
398 N Cannon Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

398 N Cannon Boulevard

398 North Cannon Boulevard · (704) 788-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

398 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures. New ceiling tiles with black framing throughout the building. Complete inside and outside painting. Zoned O-I, Office and Institutional.
Roof was replaced all the way down to the metal, all old tar roofing material removed and new base fiber board and roof installed. Brand new commercial mechanicals. Trees removed for better visual from Cannon Blvd. All new spray in foam insulation on the inside metal roof panels. All outside lights replaced with new LED lighting.
All new mechanical (heat & air). Remodel mechanical room and created electrical room. Building has 3-phase power. Survey can be found in attachments. Corner lot with 26 parking spaces.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 N Cannon Boulevard have any available units?
398 N Cannon Boulevard has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 398 N Cannon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
398 N Cannon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 N Cannon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 398 N Cannon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 398 N Cannon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 398 N Cannon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 398 N Cannon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 N Cannon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 N Cannon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 398 N Cannon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 398 N Cannon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 398 N Cannon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 398 N Cannon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 398 N Cannon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 398 N Cannon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 398 N Cannon Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 398 N Cannon Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity