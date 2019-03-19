206 Bethpage Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and one full bath. Amazing original hardwood floors that have been refinished along with all the character that comes along with a 1940's home. High ceilings, beautiful fireplace mantles, thick moldings. 2 bedrooms downstairs and a bonus room/3rd bedroom upstairs. Central Air/Gas Pack. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in back yard, a double car port, and a garage/outbuilding. Come see this very beautiful home!



A few minor items will be addressed prior to tenant moving in including; new light in living room, trim around stove, and final yard and house cleaning.



Pets accepted on case by case basis. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $1095 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.



All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.