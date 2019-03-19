All apartments in Kannapolis
206 Bethpage Road

206 Bethpage Road · No Longer Available
Location

206 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and one full bath. Amazing original hardwood floors that have been refinished along with all the character that comes along with a 1940's home. High ceilings, beautiful fireplace mantles, thick moldings. 2 bedrooms downstairs and a bonus room/3rd bedroom upstairs. Central Air/Gas Pack. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in back yard, a double car port, and a garage/outbuilding. Come see this very beautiful home!

A few minor items will be addressed prior to tenant moving in including; new light in living room, trim around stove, and final yard and house cleaning.

Pets accepted on case by case basis. No Section 8. No smoking inside. $1095 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Bethpage Road have any available units?
206 Bethpage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 206 Bethpage Road have?
Some of 206 Bethpage Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Bethpage Road currently offering any rent specials?
206 Bethpage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Bethpage Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Bethpage Road is pet friendly.
Does 206 Bethpage Road offer parking?
Yes, 206 Bethpage Road offers parking.
Does 206 Bethpage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Bethpage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Bethpage Road have a pool?
No, 206 Bethpage Road does not have a pool.
Does 206 Bethpage Road have accessible units?
No, 206 Bethpage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Bethpage Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Bethpage Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Bethpage Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Bethpage Road has units with air conditioning.
