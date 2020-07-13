All apartments in Kannapolis
135 Dundee Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:10 PM

135 Dundee Drive

135 Dundee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Dundee Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Dundee Drive have any available units?
135 Dundee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 135 Dundee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Dundee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Dundee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 Dundee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 135 Dundee Drive offer parking?
No, 135 Dundee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 135 Dundee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Dundee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Dundee Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Dundee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Dundee Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Dundee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Dundee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Dundee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Dundee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Dundee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
