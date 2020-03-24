119 Kennedy Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Newly renovated Kannapolis 2 BR beauty in close proximity to NC Research Campus. Move-in ready for new residents! Bright living rooms great for entertaining. Sunny updated eat-in kitchen with ss appliances for the cooking enthusiast. Updated BR and BA. Cute back deck great for entertaining or have fun in your backyard. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Forest Park



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.