All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 119 Kennedy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
119 Kennedy Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:15 PM

119 Kennedy Avenue

119 Kennedy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

119 Kennedy Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Newly renovated Kannapolis 2 BR beauty in close proximity to NC Research Campus. Move-in ready for new residents! Bright living rooms great for entertaining. Sunny updated eat-in kitchen with ss appliances for the cooking enthusiast. Updated BR and BA. Cute back deck great for entertaining or have fun in your backyard. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Forest Park

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Kennedy Avenue have any available units?
119 Kennedy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 119 Kennedy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 Kennedy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Kennedy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 119 Kennedy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 119 Kennedy Avenue offer parking?
No, 119 Kennedy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 119 Kennedy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Kennedy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Kennedy Avenue have a pool?
No, 119 Kennedy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 119 Kennedy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 Kennedy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Kennedy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Kennedy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Kennedy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Kennedy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College