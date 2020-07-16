All apartments in Johnston County
Find more places like 273 Florence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnston County, NC
/
273 Florence Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:51 PM

273 Florence Drive

273 Florence Drive · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

273 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC 27527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Florence Drive have any available units?
273 Florence Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 273 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
273 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 273 Florence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 273 Florence Drive offer parking?
No, 273 Florence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 273 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Florence Drive have a pool?
No, 273 Florence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 273 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 273 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Florence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Florence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 Florence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 273 Florence Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCZebulon, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCWilson, NCLillington, NC
Rolesville, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCHope Mills, NCSanford, NCKinston, NCRockfish, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCTarboro, NCRaeford, NCAyden, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity