Jacksonville, NC
607 Streamwood Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

607 Streamwood Drive

607 Streamwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

607 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
607 Streamwood Drive Available 06/19/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Centrally Located, Pet Negotiable - Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home that is centrally located in Jacksonville. Minutes away from all area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants. The eat in kitchen makes for quick setting of the table and clean up! The back yard is quaint and is great for play or getting together with friends for a summer cookout. There is also a patio area off the back of the home that is great for entertaining company or just enjoying your morning cup of coffee on. Come check this home out!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Streamwood Drive have any available units?
607 Streamwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
Is 607 Streamwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Streamwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Streamwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Streamwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 607 Streamwood Drive offer parking?
No, 607 Streamwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 607 Streamwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Streamwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Streamwood Drive have a pool?
No, 607 Streamwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 Streamwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Streamwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Streamwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Streamwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Streamwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Streamwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
