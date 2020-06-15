All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

6001 Grandeur Avenue

6001 Grandeur Avenue · (252) 503-3912
Location

6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6001 Grandeur Avenue · Avail. now

$870

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Expertly laid tile flooring in the kitchen. Tile in the bathrooms. Well kept and modern kitchen. All centrally located to both bases. Walking distance to stores, coffee shops and restaurants. Free landscaping and trash service.

This home is pet negotiable. Breed, age and size restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies.

No smoking permitted in this home.

This home is in the following school districts: Parkwood Elementary School, Northwoods Park Middle School, and Jacksonville High School.

For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3L89y/6001-Grandeur-Avenue-Jacksonville-NC-28546

If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910)577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!

(RLNE3232279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Grandeur Avenue have any available units?
6001 Grandeur Avenue has a unit available for $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6001 Grandeur Avenue have?
Some of 6001 Grandeur Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Grandeur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Grandeur Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Grandeur Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 Grandeur Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6001 Grandeur Avenue offer parking?
No, 6001 Grandeur Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6001 Grandeur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Grandeur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Grandeur Avenue have a pool?
No, 6001 Grandeur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Grandeur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6001 Grandeur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Grandeur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 Grandeur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 Grandeur Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 Grandeur Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
