Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access

6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Expertly laid tile flooring in the kitchen. Tile in the bathrooms. Well kept and modern kitchen. All centrally located to both bases. Walking distance to stores, coffee shops and restaurants. Free landscaping and trash service.



This home is pet negotiable. Breed, age and size restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies.



No smoking permitted in this home.



This home is in the following school districts: Parkwood Elementary School, Northwoods Park Middle School, and Jacksonville High School.



