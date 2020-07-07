All apartments in Jacksonville
384 W. Frances St.

384 West Frances Street · (910) 378-0457
Location

384 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 384 W. Frances St. · Avail. Jul 27

$775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
384 W. Frances St. Available 07/27/20 - New paint and new flooring coming soon! Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex close to Camp Lejeune main gate in Jacksonville. Very spacious living room with a fireplace and plenty of space in the bedrooms. The home is very close to restaurants, schools and shopping. Northeast Creek Park is right around the corner, along with playground and splash pad! $40 nonrefundable application fee for each person living in the home over the age of 18.

1 dog allowed, 50 lbs max (NO CATS) with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Separate $20 pet application required.

WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5867690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 W. Frances St. have any available units?
384 W. Frances St. has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 384 W. Frances St. currently offering any rent specials?
384 W. Frances St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 W. Frances St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 W. Frances St. is pet friendly.
Does 384 W. Frances St. offer parking?
No, 384 W. Frances St. does not offer parking.
Does 384 W. Frances St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 W. Frances St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 W. Frances St. have a pool?
No, 384 W. Frances St. does not have a pool.
Does 384 W. Frances St. have accessible units?
No, 384 W. Frances St. does not have accessible units.
Does 384 W. Frances St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 W. Frances St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 W. Frances St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 W. Frances St. does not have units with air conditioning.
