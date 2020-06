Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy home with a wood burning fireplace in the heart of Jacksonville. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and a beautiful mosaic backsplash. Wainscoting on the walls below the chair rail. Don't forget the laundry area. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large privacy fenced backyard with a patio. ***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval