Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
330 Providence Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

330 Providence Drive

330 Providence Drive · (910) 467-1280
Location

330 Providence Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 330 Providence Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
tennis court
330 Providence Drive Available 08/03/20 Talk about location! - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located near almost everything in Jacksonville: shopping, dining, entertainment, all school levels, community center, recreation park, basketball, soccer, tennis, jogging trail, skate board park! Large family room has surround sounds speakers prewired, fireplace, room blends perfectly into the open kitchen--plenty of space to relax or entertain family and friends. Spacious master bedroom has a great master bath with large walk-in closet. 4th bedroom on second floor could easily be office or hobby room--it has plenty of room for almost anything!

(RLNE5909981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Providence Drive have any available units?
330 Providence Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Providence Drive have?
Some of 330 Providence Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Providence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 330 Providence Drive offer parking?
No, 330 Providence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 330 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Providence Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Providence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Providence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Providence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Providence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
