330 Providence Drive Available 08/03/20 Talk about location! - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located near almost everything in Jacksonville: shopping, dining, entertainment, all school levels, community center, recreation park, basketball, soccer, tennis, jogging trail, skate board park! Large family room has surround sounds speakers prewired, fireplace, room blends perfectly into the open kitchen--plenty of space to relax or entertain family and friends. Spacious master bedroom has a great master bath with large walk-in closet. 4th bedroom on second floor could easily be office or hobby room--it has plenty of room for almost anything!



