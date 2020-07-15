Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

301 Londonberry Lane Available 08/12/20 Beautiful Inside and Out with City Convenience! - Stunning home located in a wonderful neighborhood that is centrally located to everything. Covered front porch with a top balcony is sure to welcome you right in. Open foyer with a powder room featuring hardwood floors that run into the eat in kitchen. This kitchen is sure to please with an island, gas range with microwave hood and upgraded freezer on the bottom refrigerator. The kitchen also includes a pantry and a French door allowing access onto the screened porch. The island overlooks the spacious family room with a full stone fireplace with gas logs. Additional French door leads onto screened porch from here. Formal dining room accented with a trey ceiling and separate downstairs laundry. Two car garage with additional storage. Upstairs includes the master suite with a large walk in closet, balcony access and upgraded master bath. Corner jetted tub, his/her sinks and large 2 person shower. Large 4th bedroom with closet includes built in wall shelving. Beautiful privacy fenced yard with raised beds and irrigation system. Pets accepted with owner approval, nonrefundable pet fee $150 per pet. No Cats.



No Cats Allowed



