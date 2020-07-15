All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 301 Londonberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
301 Londonberry Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

301 Londonberry Lane

301 London Berry Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 London Berry Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
301 Londonberry Lane Available 08/12/20 Beautiful Inside and Out with City Convenience! - Stunning home located in a wonderful neighborhood that is centrally located to everything. Covered front porch with a top balcony is sure to welcome you right in. Open foyer with a powder room featuring hardwood floors that run into the eat in kitchen. This kitchen is sure to please with an island, gas range with microwave hood and upgraded freezer on the bottom refrigerator. The kitchen also includes a pantry and a French door allowing access onto the screened porch. The island overlooks the spacious family room with a full stone fireplace with gas logs. Additional French door leads onto screened porch from here. Formal dining room accented with a trey ceiling and separate downstairs laundry. Two car garage with additional storage. Upstairs includes the master suite with a large walk in closet, balcony access and upgraded master bath. Corner jetted tub, his/her sinks and large 2 person shower. Large 4th bedroom with closet includes built in wall shelving. Beautiful privacy fenced yard with raised beds and irrigation system. Pets accepted with owner approval, nonrefundable pet fee $150 per pet. No Cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2414296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Londonberry Lane have any available units?
301 Londonberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 301 Londonberry Lane have?
Some of 301 Londonberry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Londonberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
301 Londonberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Londonberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Londonberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 301 Londonberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 301 Londonberry Lane offers parking.
Does 301 Londonberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Londonberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Londonberry Lane have a pool?
No, 301 Londonberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 301 Londonberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 301 Londonberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Londonberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Londonberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Londonberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Londonberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 3 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NC
Kings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NC
Brices Creek, NCFairfield Harbour, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCMurraysville, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University