Jacksonville, NC
3009 Banister Loop
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:21 PM

3009 Banister Loop

3009 Banister Loop · (910) 455-7653
Location

3009 Banister Loop, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

Welcome home! This 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse is waiting for you. Offering a private fenced area off of the screened-in porch, this townhouse is perfect for you. Close to shopping, schools, and bases. On the first floor is the living area with the living room, dining area, kitchen and the utility room with a washer and dryer, and a half bathroom. Upstairs are the 2 spacious bedrooms and the 2 full bathrooms. Smoking/pets are not allowed. Easy commute to all area military bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Banister Loop have any available units?
3009 Banister Loop has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3009 Banister Loop have?
Some of 3009 Banister Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Banister Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Banister Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Banister Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 Banister Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3009 Banister Loop offer parking?
No, 3009 Banister Loop does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Banister Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Banister Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Banister Loop have a pool?
No, 3009 Banister Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Banister Loop have accessible units?
No, 3009 Banister Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Banister Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Banister Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Banister Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Banister Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
