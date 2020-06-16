3009 Banister Loop

Amenities

Welcome home! This 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse is waiting for you. Offering a private fenced area off of the screened-in porch, this townhouse is perfect for you. Close to shopping, schools, and bases. On the first floor is the living area with the living room, dining area, kitchen and the utility room with a washer and dryer, and a half bathroom. Upstairs are the 2 spacious bedrooms and the 2 full bathrooms. Smoking/pets are not allowed. Easy commute to all area military bases.