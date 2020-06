Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to Carolina Forest! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you have been searching for with a large covered front porch in the front and a back yard perfect for entertaining. As you enter the home you will immediately notice the massive ceiling height with natural sunlight. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home and living room is open to the dining room and kitchen and features a cozy gas fireplace. You will want to see this home, call today !!