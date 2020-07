Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home that is centrally located. Just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants! The eat in kitchen makes for quick setting of the table. The full bath features dual vanity sinks and a garden tub . There is a storage room available for tenant use. The screened in patio/porch area off the back of the house is perfect for entertaining friends and family during cookouts or just for sitting out and enjoying the sunrise during your morning coffee. This home has much to offer so come check it out!