Jacksonville, NC
201 Pinegrove Ct.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

201 Pinegrove Ct.

201 Pinegrove Court · No Longer Available
Location

201 Pinegrove Court, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
internet access
Super 2Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome ~ 201 Pinegrove Ct - This is a two bedroom with 2.5 baths. Downstairs you will find an open concept living area that includes the living, dining, and kitchen. There is a ceiling fan and electric fireplace in the living room. The eat-in kitchen is large with tons of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs are the two bedrooms - each with their own private bath. The backyard is privacy fenced and pets are negotiable. This is really a nice home and is convenient to our military bases, shopping and schools.

This home is pet negotiable. Breed, size and age restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies.

This home is in the following school districts: Bell Fork Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School, and Northside High School.

For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3QTjt/201-Pinegrove-Court-Jacksonville-NC-28546

If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910) 577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!

(RLNE3414613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Pinegrove Ct. have any available units?
201 Pinegrove Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
Is 201 Pinegrove Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
201 Pinegrove Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Pinegrove Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 201 Pinegrove Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 201 Pinegrove Ct. offer parking?
No, 201 Pinegrove Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 201 Pinegrove Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Pinegrove Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Pinegrove Ct. have a pool?
No, 201 Pinegrove Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 201 Pinegrove Ct. have accessible units?
No, 201 Pinegrove Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Pinegrove Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Pinegrove Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Pinegrove Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Pinegrove Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
