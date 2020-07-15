Amenities

Super 2Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome ~ 201 Pinegrove Ct - This is a two bedroom with 2.5 baths. Downstairs you will find an open concept living area that includes the living, dining, and kitchen. There is a ceiling fan and electric fireplace in the living room. The eat-in kitchen is large with tons of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs are the two bedrooms - each with their own private bath. The backyard is privacy fenced and pets are negotiable. This is really a nice home and is convenient to our military bases, shopping and schools.



This home is pet negotiable. Breed, size and age restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies.



This home is in the following school districts: Bell Fork Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School, and Northside High School.



