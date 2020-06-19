Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like
189 Corey Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
189 Corey Circle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM
Check Availability
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
189 Corey Circle
189 Corey Circle
·
(910) 353-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
189 Corey Circle, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$725
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome located close to shopping and Camp Lejeune Military Base. This home will not last long call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 189 Corey Circle have any available units?
189 Corey Circle has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 189 Corey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
189 Corey Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Corey Circle pet-friendly?
No, 189 Corey Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 189 Corey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 189 Corey Circle does offer parking.
Does 189 Corey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Corey Circle have a pool?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 189 Corey Circle have accessible units?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Corey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Corey Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington, NC
Greenville, NC
New Bern, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Leland, NC
Northchase, NC
Hampstead, NC
Sneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NC
Winterville, NC
Newport, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Piney Green, NC
Havelock, NC
Emerald Isle, NC
James City, NC
Silver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NC
Murraysville, NC
River Bend, NC
Skippers Corner, NC
Morehead City, NC
Mount Olive, NC
Fairfield Harbour, NC
Half Moon, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Cape Fear Community College
Craven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College
East Carolina University