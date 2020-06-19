All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

189 Corey Circle

189 Corey Circle · (910) 353-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

189 Corey Circle, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome located close to shopping and Camp Lejeune Military Base. This home will not last long call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 189 Corey Circle have any available units?
189 Corey Circle has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 189 Corey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
189 Corey Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Corey Circle pet-friendly?
No, 189 Corey Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 189 Corey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 189 Corey Circle does offer parking.
Does 189 Corey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Corey Circle have a pool?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 189 Corey Circle have accessible units?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Corey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Corey Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Corey Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

